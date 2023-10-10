I love my Nanoleaf Shape smart wall lights — so you should get them while they're at this super-low price

Now that the days are starting to get shorter and nights are getting darker, one of the best things you can do for your living space is give it some luxury lighting. Luckily, you can pick up the Nanoleaf Shapes right now for $54 off — a killer deal

With Prime Deal Days now upon us, you will struggle to get a deal this good for some time. You could hold out for Black Friday next month but it seems unlikely the price will get better than this for a while.

Nanoleaf Shapes — $54 off

Nanoleaf Shapes | $219.99 $175.99 Light up your room The Nanoleaf Shapes, with a great look and dynamic array of colors, can fit almost any space easily. They can be customized in just seconds and even look great when turned off.

My partner and I have just picked up a set of Nanoleaf Shapes and have them proudly displayed on the wall near our TV. When turned off, the shapes looks great against the wall and they really come alive with a simple tap of the iPhone. You can individually program them to display certain colors, react to sound, and pulse through sets. This means it can accompany a high-energy hangout or lowkey movie night with ease.

This pack comes with nine shape light units and you can put them together in any arrangement you like. This gives you a little bit of freedom to create patterns to suit the look of your room. They can be installed in mere minutes and look great, regardless of the setup of your room.

What makes them particularly good is you can buy another pack of brand-new shapes after a while and add them to your existing arrangement, all working together from a single plug, meaning you can keep building and adding without any worries.

If you feel like your room needs livening up, this is the perfect way to do so.