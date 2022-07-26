Best dorm desks for students 2022

Where there is a student there should be a desk. That could be for writing papers with a laptop on, gaming on when those papers should be being written, or being used as a makeshift dinner table when the other students in the kitchen are having a massive party the night before finals. When you're a student, there's one big thing that you have to think about - money. Alongside all the other concerns about what you want from a desk, such as size, extra shelving, or shape, the one consideration that will be common amongst all students will be a budget desk, and where to find it. Well, worry not - we've found the best budget desks for students, and told you exactly where you can find them.

If you're looking for a desk, you're probably looking for a chair as well - and we've got just the thing. Here are the best budget desk chairs and where to find them.

Best dorm desks for students

(opens in new tab) Need Computer Desk Best overall Ample space for work, art, and a computer. Simple design made with a thick metal frame and durable wood. It's also waterproof and has an anti-scratch surface so you don't have to worry about making a mess. Easy to assemble, too. Visit Site (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Coleshome 47-inch modern computer desk Simplest option You can upgrade to a larger size as there are a couple available. Adjustable leg pads help keep the desk sturdy on an uneven floor. The simple design is assembled in four steps. The legs are made with heavy-duty steel. Visit Site (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) SHW Home Office 55-inch computer desk Best ease of use Made with a steel frame and a particle board. The desktop has two grommets for cable management. Easy to assemble and adjustable for uneven floors. Comes with everything you need to put it together. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Foxemart 39-inch writing computer desk Best writing space This is a no-frills desk with plenty of room for a laptop and space for other creative endeavors. The triangular junction design of the legs helps keep the whole thing as stable as possible, even on uneven floors. It's a great desk for the forgetful since the desktop is scratch-resistant and water-resistant. It works in small spaces, too, because it won't get scuffed up or lose stability if you collide with it. Visit Site (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) SHW L-Shaped home office corner desk Best L-Shaped Desk L-shaped desks are really great when you need more space to work but don't have more space to work in. Made with wood grain particle board and includes two grommets for cable organization. Has open shelves for storage, step-by-step instructions for assembly, and all the tools you need. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Vivo height-adjustable 32-inch standing desk converter Best standing desk If you already have a desktop, but you're spending too much time sitting, grab this adjustable standing desk converter. It'll get you on your toes while still letting you sit when you need to. Has enough room for dual monitors and takes little-to-no assembly. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Weehom computer desk Nicest wooden top It has some legs, and it has a top - you could hardly call it special, but it will definitely do the job. There are a few sizes available, and the top is available in a number of different finishes from Black Oak to Walnut. You can also adjust the feet on the bottom of the legs to accommodate uneven surfaces - perfect for those dorm room floors. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) SMUG gaming desk Best for RGB Are you… a Gamer? Do you like RGB? Then the incredibly named 'Smug Gaming Desk' is right up your street. There are flashing lights all over the place, and the top is designed to look like carbon fiber. Perfect for doing calculus and long midnight gaming sessions. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Vasagle ALINRU 40-inch desk Easiest to assemble A desk whose price does not reflect quality - the top is a sumptuous varnished piece of wood, and the legs are textured aluminum which makes the whole desk feel more expensive than it actually is. It arrives flat-packed, so building the desk is super easy for even just one person too. View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Do the Work

A desk is essential for any student - to do work, to relax. For most, a simple design with four legs and a wide desktop is going to be your best option. There's room for storage underneath, and plenty of space for laptops, monitors, and stationary on top. Need's 63-inch computer desk (opens in new tab) fills all those requirements nicely, with plenty more space to play with. It looks good to boot, if that's important to you, and will fit nicely in a small apartment or dorm room.

If you're looking for something more interesting, or you have a corner that needs filling with something useful, then the SHW L-shaped desk (opens in new tab) will tickle your fancy. It's perfect for maximizing space in a smaller area and provides a tone of space to work on art or creative writing. The included shelving is great for textbooks or other storage.

All about desks

Do I need a desk as a college student? If you're going to spend a lot of time at your computer or surrounded by textbooks, then a desk will not only give you the best space to study, but potentially help your posture. In addition to a good desk chair, studying on a desk is the best option if you want to avoid long-term back problems, RSI, or other posture-related problems and conditions.

Should I study in bed? Do you like back pain? It may be tempting to just chill in bed surrounded by your textbooks, your laptop open in front of you, but there are several problems with working where you sleep. Firstly, as previously mentioned, your back needs support, and working cross-legged on your bed isn't going to help you get what you need. Equally, some separation between where you work and where you chill is really important - a desk is a really good way to find balance.