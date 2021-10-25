What you need to know
- Nintendo Labo allows players to create items out of cardboard and code their own games.
- In previous Creator's Contests, winners received limited-edition Labo-themed hardware.
- A pair of Labo-themed Joy-Con are being sold on the internet for $150,000.
Do you have a bunch of money to burn? Perhaps you went a little crazy on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Stalk Market? Well, if all your bells are burning a hole in your pocket, you could spend them on these limited-edition Nintendo Labo Joy-Con controllers.
Offered during the Nintendo Labo Creator's Contest, these brown Joy-Con mimic the look and feel of brown cardboard — a key component of many peoples' Labo creations. While each winner received a special edition Nintendo Switch with cardboard-themed Joy-Con, system, and dock, runner-ups received a special pair of Joy-Con. There are less than 100 of these controller sets in the world, and weren't available for retail anywhere else. Needless to say, they're a hot item for any Joy-Con collector.
The seller, seemingly a runner-up winner of the contest, is now selling his prize on eBay for the low, low price of $150,000. Of course, these controllers are rare, but the average enthusiast may not be able to jump on this offer.
Ten percent of the proceeds go to NAMI Clackamas, who offers "Family and Peer Support Groups for people who have mental illnesses and their loved ones". It's for a good cause, but unfortunately, I'll have to pass on this once-in-a-lifetime offer.
