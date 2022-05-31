The company behind what most would perceive as the first ever video game "Console Wars", SEGA, has been hinting at a new project being announced for quite some time now. Some thought of a new Sonic game, since it's been a while since the last release in the series, which was Sonic Forces in 2017.

A trailer for the upcoming 3D Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers, was unveiled on social media today. You can see the trailer below: