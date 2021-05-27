On May 27th, Sega celebrated 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog with a presentation, titled Sonic Central, to announce what's next for the speedy blue hedgehog. Here's every game that was announced during Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th anniversary stream. If you need your Sonic fix ASAP, check out Sonic Mania and other excellent 2D platformers available on the Switch. Sonic Central

Check out the very first Sonic Central for yourself here, or check out a quick summary of all the upcoming Sonic games and DLC. Sonic joins Tokyo 2020

Sonic the Hedgehog joins the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Dress up your avatar as Sonic and compete in various Olympic games. Sonic DLC for Two Point Hospital

A new DLC pack for Two Point Hospital has been revealed. Dress up your doctors as Sonic, Amy, Tails, or Knuckles and deck out your furniture in some very cool Sonic gear. The DLC pack will be available on July 30th for free. Sonic Fighters playable in Lost Judgment

Sonic Fighters will be fully playable in any arcade in the upcoming Yakuza spin-off, Lost Judgment, releasing on September 24th. Sonic Colors Ultimate is coming this September

A remaster of Sonic Colors, titled Sonic Colors Ultimate, has been announced, coming this September 7, 2021. If you preorder the digital deluxe version today, you'll also earn get DLC from the Sonic Movie, while the physical game includes a baby Sonic keychain. Sonic Origins coming in 2022

A new compilation that includes Sonic's classic adventures from yesteryear. Sonic 1, 2, 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD are included, along with new features and content. More information on this title is coming later this year, but the compilation will release in 2022. Sonic joins PlayStation Now and Amazon Luna library

Sonic Mania and Team Sonic Racing are now available on Amazon Luna, and on June 1st, Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Mania, and Sonic Forces become available on PlayStation Now. DLC for Sonic mobile titles

New characters, modes, and music are coming to the mobile versions of Sonic Forces, Sonic Racing, and Sonic Dash this year. Sonic the Hedgehog in Minecraft

In a blink and you miss it moment, a brief flash of Sonic the Hedgehog in Minecraft was shown during Sonic Central. No news on what this pack includes, but we probably won't have to wait long to find out. A new 3D Sonic game for 2022

A brand new Sonic title, helmed by the Sonic Team, is coming in 2022 for all major platforms. The teaser trailer was incredibly short, but showed Sonic running through a forest, while carving a strange insignia.