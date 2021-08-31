Spiritfarer offers a unique, calming, and touching experience where players are tasked with helping spirits tie up loose ends before ferrying them to the afterlife. There are a number of spirits whom you can assist, and with the roadmap announced by ThunderLotus, players can get new content even after the game released. The spring update featured a spirit named "Lily", who wasn't a manifestation of any one animal, but a large collection of butterflies whom you can only encounter at night.

The latest of these updates is the summer "Beverly" update, which involves a tiny bird spirit whose passion involves film. ThunderLotus announced the update's release in a tweet today that the update is free and available on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch.

The update also coincides with pre-orders for the collector's edition, being offered by iam8bit. This collector's edition includes:

A physical release of the game with unique cover art

Digital download cards for the soundtrack and art book

Postcards and stamp-shaped stickers

A lamp resembling Stella's Everlight

A lantern holder for the Everlight

Introducing the Spiritfarer Collector's Edition. 😍



Made in collaboration with @ThunderLotus, this premium package features a fully functional Everlight replica and stunning Constellation Lantern display box!



Pre-orders open NOW for Switch and PS4: https://t.co/OI1YxccsMA pic.twitter.com/Td4Exo7oiT — iam8bit (@iam8bit) August 31, 2021

It's pretty steep at $200 USD, but for fans of the game, it's worth every penny. Pre-orders are available from today for both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions.

