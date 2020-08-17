What you need to know
- Sports Story is the sequel to the popular Golf Story, and will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive.
- The game has been in development for some time now, and originally had a mid-2020 release window.
- After revealing some new features and game mechanics the team is working on, Sports Story has been delayed.
- The delay is indefinite, as there has been no new release window provided at this time.
If you were a fan of Golf Story, there are some bittersweet news to share with you today. Sidebar Games, the studio behind Golf Story's hotly anticipated follow-up, Sports Story, has announced an indefinite delay to their ambitious game, with a cute delay trailer to go alongside the announcement. From the trailer, the team reveals that they're still working on the game, and adding lots of content, like a "big squid thing," a Galf Pinball Machine, vampires, hidden levels underneath hotels, and much more.
We've prepared a Sports Story update video to shed some more light on the situation. ⚽️🏏🎾⛳️📺 pic.twitter.com/FpGPVyFhD3— Sidebar Games (@sidebargames) August 17, 2020
It's not clear if the delay is also due in part with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led many studios to transition to remote working environments, resulting in delays for many games and events over the course of the year. Whatever the reason, Sports Story is still in the process of being created, and won't be hitting its mid-2020 release window, like originally planned.
Sidebar Games didn't provide a new release window for their game, so until that has come the game has been delayed indefinitely. There's no way of knowing how far along the game is, or how much more work the studio plans to put into their project, so the game could come out in 2021 or 2031. We'll keep our eyes peeled for any additional information from the team, but in the meantime all we can do is wait for more news regarding the release date for Sports Story.
