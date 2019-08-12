What you need to know
- A new Nintendo Switch PowerA controller themed after Spyro has been announced.
- The design is based on the recent Spyro Reignited Trilogy remake of games.
- This controller is set to be available on August 31, 2019
- You can preorder the controller for $50 from Amazon.
Is there not enough Spyro in your life? I can understand that and if so, PowerA has you covered with this new Spyro Nintendo Switch controller. Featuring a special design based on the Spyro Reignited Trilogy remake of games, this controller is set to be available at the end of August 2019. It's battery-powered and lasts for up to 30 hours of playing time.
The controller supports Bluetooth 5.0 and you can remap the different buttons to your preferences. It includes two AA batteries and is officially licensed by Nintendo. The retail price is $49.99 USD at Amazon.
In the meanwhile, if you are looking to grab the game this controller is themed off of, Spyro Reignited Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch is set to release on September 3, 2019 for $39.99 USD.
Dragon' around
Spyro PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch
Fiery controls
With this new Spyro-emblazoned PowerA controller, you can show off your love of the Spyro games and play different Nintendo Switch games with ease.
The classics reborn
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Three games, one hero.
Spyro Reignited Trilogy includes the first three classic Spyro games, remade with modern visuals and controls. Explore, breathe fire and collect gems in your battles with Gnasty Gnorc and other baddies.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.