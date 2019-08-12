Is there not enough Spyro in your life? I can understand that and if so, PowerA has you covered with this new Spyro Nintendo Switch controller. Featuring a special design based on the Spyro Reignited Trilogy remake of games, this controller is set to be available at the end of August 2019. It's battery-powered and lasts for up to 30 hours of playing time.

The controller supports Bluetooth 5.0 and you can remap the different buttons to your preferences. It includes two AA batteries and is officially licensed by Nintendo. The retail price is $49.99 USD at Amazon.

In the meanwhile, if you are looking to grab the game this controller is themed off of, Spyro Reignited Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch is set to release on September 3, 2019 for $39.99 USD.