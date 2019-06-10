Square Enix has announced a Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. The game will become available this winter.

In Crystal Chronicles, players take on the role of an adventurer who is traveling in a caravan with the goal of gathering up mystical fuel for crystals. These crystals are crucial, as they help keep the world protected from the destructive miasma.

The single player campaign has players escorting the vessel carrying the crystal's energy, and you'll need to defend it from enemies and solve puzzles in order to advance through the story. Previously, on the GameCube, there was multiplayer, but it was local only, and the only way to connect was using Game Boy Advance units through a link cable.

In Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remaster, there is now an online multiplayer mode, so you can play together with friends online.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles will be available sometime this winter.