Square Enix just announced at E3 2019 that two SaGa JRPGs are finally coming to the west: Romancing SaGa 3 and SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS. These two titles have never been released in the west before. Both games will be available on Nintendo Switch and iOS, as well as PlayStation 4, Steam, and Google Play. Romancing SaGa 3 will also be available on PlayStation Vita, Microsoft Store, and Xbox One.

Romancing SaGa 3 originally came out in 1995 in Japan. Your choices matter in this game, from your choice of hero, branching story paths, recruiting party members, and the skills that everyone develops. Every new game is a new adventure.

The plot for Romancing SaGa 3 features the Rise of Morastrum, which is an event where the dark star blocks out the sun, thus threatening the existence of the world. But there was a sole child who survived, who became the Archfiend, and led the world to ruins. Now it's your turn to be the other child of destiny, whether it's doing the righteous thing, or another force that the world cannot fathom.

SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS is about The Firebringer, a fallen god and bane of humanity, who has brought about chaos on the world since being exiled. Humankind has created the Empire with one goal: engage the Firebringer and his fiends in the battle to defend humanity. This goal was achieved, leaving the Empire without a purpose, and thus a rebellion sprung to life. There are now four new heroes that must carve out a new future for the world.

SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS lets you create a team of up to five fighters, and the battle system is strategic turn-based combat, so every move you make matters. There's a total of nine weapon varieties, and your group composition affects abilities and tactics.

Both games are "coming soon," and will be available on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and the other platforms mentioned above.