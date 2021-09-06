Anyone who enjoys farming simulators will tell you that Stardew Valley is an absolute gem. The game has received constant support from the game's creator, Eric Barone, who managed to craft the entire base game on his own after almost half a decade. The game has received critical acclaim, even becoming so popular that a board game with a Stardew theme got released.

In a move not often seen in the game's genre, a speedrunning competition was held for Stardew Valley, called the Stardew Valley Cup. It was co-hosted by Zach "UnsurpassableZ" Hartman and Barone himself. As was seen in a report by Eurogamer, Hartman and Barone discussed modifications, or mods, which are user-generated content that is added to the game to change things, such as who is eligible to be a marriage candidate.

Barone explained his reasons for not including more villagers or marriage candidates himself, as it would just be a "ton of work" with the number of events and items that would need to be coded in. When asked about whether more updates would be coming to the game, Barone expressed uncertainty, saying, "I'm not saying there's going to be another Stardew Valley update. I don't even know at this point. Right now I am focused on my next game. So, we'll see."

While some fans may feel disappointed, it's important to bear in mind just how much support this game has gotten. Multiple new updates, quests, and even post-game areas to explore were added alongside the ability to play with three other friends on one farm, which can't have been an easy feat to implement. After extensive periods of development, developers often need fresh ideas to prevent burnout, so it's not surprising that Barone is looking to create another game outside of Pelican Town.

