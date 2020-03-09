If you're a New Yorker who planned on picking up a new iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro this past weekend, you probably came up short. Stocks of Apple's hottest iPhones are reportedly very low across New York City, according to a New York Post report.

That report says that carriers like AT&T and Verizon across NYC have either run out of the new iPhones or have very limited supply. Employees told the news outlet that they simply aren't seeing iPhones arrive in deliveries. But Samsung phones are arriving as normal.

The popular iPhone 11 Pro has been out of stock for "at least a couple of weeks," a worker at an Upper East Side AT&T store explained, adding that there's no telling when the store's next shipment will be. "We got a shipment and it didn't have any iPhones in it – just flip phones and Samsungs," said a Verizon store employee on the Upper West Side.

While an employee told the New York Post that stocks were being held in warehouses to create artificial demand, it's more likely that iPhones simply aren't around at all. With Foxconn having had to close factories in China due to the coronavirus outbreak it's been suspected that stocks might run dry. In New York, that seems to have already started to happen.

Foxconn is yet to get back up to full manufacturing capacity, but things are moving in the right direction. Hopefully, that trend will continue and the current stock shortage proves to be a short-lived thing.