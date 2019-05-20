Nintendo recently released some exciting news regarding Super Mario Maker 2, which is set to release on June 28, 2019. One of the biggest changes from the original game will be the inclusion of a campaign or Story Mode. There's still plenty more to learn about it, but here's what we know so far. What's the plot in Super Mario Maker 2's Story Mode? In Story Mode, Mario discovers that Princess Peach's castle is gone. Ever the hero, he immediately undertakes the task of rebuilding it with the help of a group of Toads. Construction is expensive so he'll need lots of coins to afford this endeavor. Lucky for our favorite plumber, coins are super easy to come by in the Mushroom Kingdom. Every time you complete a level you'll earn coins. Don't worry, the campaign mode isn't skimpy. You'll get to play over 100 original levels as you rebuild the castle.

As the castle grows, players will be able to better explore the areas around it and make new friends. These friends will unlock building elements for you to use and will even give you new jobs to complete. We're sure there will be more to discover as construction progresses. What happens in Story Mode Earn coins to rebuild Princess Peach's castle

Encounter characters that give you challenges

Unlock areas and building elements

Play 100+ original levels

Accept courses from the bulletin board by speaking with the Taskmaster To learn more about Super Mario Maker 2 watch the full Nintendo Direct presentation below: