T-Mobile is down for many customers around the U.S. right now. Many customers have taken to social media to complain about issues sending and receiving calls and texts over T-Mobile's service. Down Detector shows a spike in reports of a T-Mobile outage across much of the U.S. starting around 6 p.m. ET.

There's no word yet on what has caused the outage or how many people are affected. In a statement to Tech Crunch, however, a T-Mobile spokesperson said the company has "engaged our engineers and are working on a resolution."

We'll update this post when the outage is resolved or when more information becomes available.