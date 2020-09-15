Breathing clean air is so vital for your health and overall wellbeing. Investing in an air purifier and maintaining safe, clean air at home is a recommended choice, especially if you live in a significantly polluted area, often suffer from smoke via forest fires, suffer from allergies, smoke, or live with someone that smokes, or have pets. I placed the TaoTronics TT-AP002 Air Purifier in my living room while my family was suffering from very hazardous air quality from a nearby forest fire and could not be happier with the end result. It has done a fantastic job at cleaning our air, has completely stopped our coughing, wheezing, and sneezing due to the smoke and summertime allergies, and has kept us safe and healthy while we bunker inside and wait for the smoke outside to dissipate. I highly recommend this air purifier to anyone in the market for one. This product was designed with living rooms and larger spaces in mind but would work well in any room of the house.

TaoTronics TT-AP002 Air Purifier Features

The TaoTronics TT-AP002 Air Purifier removes everyday air pollution quickly and quietly with an advanced 3-in-1 filtration system and a high CADR rating. It removes up to 99% of air impurities and is designed to clean the air in larger rooms up to 323 square feet. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Its 3-in-1 filtration process includes a pre-filter, carbon filter, and genuine HEPA H13 filter to tackle 99.97% of airborne particles. It's quiet, lightweight, and has a handle on the back for convenient portability. It features four fan speeds: low, medium, high, and turbo, as well as a timer, sleep mode, auto mode, and negative ion mode. It has a built-in air quality monitor that detects and displays your air quality in real-time. A green light indicates healthy air, a yellow light indicates moderate air, and a red light indicates unhealthy air. Clean air What I loved

Before you turn this machine on, you must remove the plastic packaging encasing the filter. To do this, make sure you are unplugged from a power source, remove the rear grill, take out the filter, unwrap it, and put the grill back on. Then press and hold the ION button for three seconds to reset the unit and communicate to the machine that the filter is brand new. As I mentioned above, I decided to try the TaoTronic TT-AP002 Air Purifier while we were in the midst of heavy smoke and horrible air quality due to a wildfire. This air purifier did such an excellent job at cleaning the air inside our home that my entire extended family noticed and commented on it right away. The smell of smoke was undetectable inside, even though when stepping outside, you were immediately bombarded with thick smoke and the smell of a blazing campfire. Additionally, my mom and sister, who both suffer from pretty bad seasonal allergies, stopped sneezing and experiencing their typical allergy symptoms completely after I turned this thing on.

A really cool feature on this particular air purifier is the color-coded PM2.5 air quality monitor. When I turned this machine on at first, the light turned red, indicating unhealthy air, but after about 20 minutes, I watched it switch to yellow, and then it finally landed on green indicating healthy air – hurray! The TaoTronics TT-AP002 worked incredibly fast and well in our home. I think it's important to note that our living room consists of an open floor plan that flows into the dining room and kitchen, creating a very large, open room overall, (with high ceilings) might I add. Even though air purifiers are most effective in rooms where the doors and windows are closed, and this one is recommended for rooms that are 323 square feet or less, the TaoTronics TT-AP002 did an exceptional job at cleaning the air and making a noticeable difference on our entire upstairs level. Fan speeds + modes

The TaoTronics TT-AP002 features four fan speeds: low, medium, high, and turbo. It also has an automatic wind mode that will adjust the fan speed according to the dust accumulation on the dust sensor. Because our air quality was considered hazardous when I set it up, I turned it on turbo immediately and have kept it there since, except, of course, to experiment with the different fan speeds and modes. I think the TaoTronics TT-AP002 Air Purifier is very quiet for how powerful it is, even on the turbo setting. It does have a sleep mode feature that will drop the fan speed even lower than low that's not audible at all. I, for one, appreciate some white noise while I sleep, so I can comfortably sleep next to this on all of the settings. For super-sensitive sleepers, the low, medium, and sleep mode settings would all be acceptable.

It has a timer button where you can set one, two, four, and eight-hour timers. It also has an ion mode feature, which means that the purifier emits ions or charged particles to help the air purifier's filters trap contaminants in your indoor environment that would otherwise be too small to filter out. These negatively charged ions electrify the tiny bits of dust, dander, and other airborne particles. These particles pick up the negative charge and become strongly attracted to the positively charged collection plates inside the machine. Voila, another one bites the dust literally. This purifier has a filter indicator that will light up when it's time to change the filter. The manufacturer recommends that you change the filter every three to six months, but more frequent cleaning and replacing may be required depending on environmental conditions. Bare bones user manual + takes a while to arrive What could be better

The user manual that comes with this air purifier is super bare bones and could definitely be meatier, in my opinion. There are stickers on the outside of the machine that tell you the filter must be unwrapped before using and that you must clean the dust sensor every two months to ensure efficient functioning, but neither of those things (which are pretty important) are mentioned in the manual. In fact, the sticker on the outside only tells you to clean the dust sensor; it doesn't tell you where or what it is. This was guesswork on my behalf. The only place the manual mentions the dust sensor is when it talks about automatic wind mode. It says the unit will adjust the fan speed according to the results read by the dust sensor.

Another thing to be aware of is that the TaoTronics TT-AP002 is made and manufactured in China, so it takes a few weeks to ship and arrive when ordering from the US. Mine took about 14 days to get here. When looking at this product listing on Amazon, it says it's in stock, ships in two to three days, and the estimated time of arrival is 11-14 days. Something to consider if you're eager to get yours up and running right away. Bottom line

This is an excellent air purifier for your living room or the larger rooms in your home. It works quickly, efficiently, and quietly and removes 99% of the nasty airborne particles floating around your living space. It's an excellent purchase for those that want to breathe healthier, cleaner air, living in polluted areas, suffer from smoke via wildfires, have allergies, smoke or live with smokers, and have pets. I'd recommend the TaoTronics TT-AP002 to anyone in the market for an air purifier designed for large rooms. 4.5 out of 5