Tello Mobile is making cellular service more affordable with a 50% discount across a range of plans to meet various budgets. The company's latest deal means new subscribers can score three months of service for as low as $5 per month.

Without the sale, Tello's plans are already competitively priced compared to other service providers and today's offer really helps blow the others out of the competition. There's no need to stay locked into paying for an expensive service provider anymore while companies like Tello Mobile exist.

Tello is an affordable, prepaid service that uses Sprint's network and has a variety of plans, many of which cost less than $20 monthly. Tello's current sale features several stellar plans to pick from, including unlimited talk and text + 1GB data for $5 per month, with 2GB data for $7 per month, or with 6GB data for $12 per month.

One of the greatest features of Tello is its ability to let you customize your service by choosing the number of minutes or amount of data you need separately from one another. That's one major way Tello saves you cash where other providers would have you pay for service you're not even using.

Whatever you choose, you'll likely be paying quite a bit less than you would for something similar from Verizon or T-Mobile. Unlimited minutes and data would only cost you $19.50 per month for your first three months, for example.

These discounted prices are half off the usual going rate so even after your first three months you know you still won't be spending a fortune each month. You can choose to use a device you already own on Tello's network or buy one from Tello at a discount.

Tello Mobile even earned Android Central's badge of recommendation earlier this year; you can learn why and go in-depth with the service in the full Tello Mobile review if you're looking to discover more before signing up.