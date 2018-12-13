Today only, Amazon has the Mpowerd Luci Pro Lux on sale for $23.50 right now. Today marks its first and steepest price drop ever on Amazon. Normally it costs $35, but we'd like to argue that this thing is worth its weight in gold.

This versatile, durable gadget can charge via the sun's rays or through the two-way USB port. It lasts up to 50 hours on a single charge, too. It features 10 warm white LEDs and four light modes, including low, medium, high, and flashing. The USB port will also work to charge your phone, making this thing even more handy. Additionally, it has an IP67 waterproof rating, meaning the Luci Pro Lux can be used for emergency situations as well as for camping, hiking, fishing, and whatever else you like to do outside.

The real benefit here, in my opinion, is the option to use solar power. If you aren't near a power source or you forget to plug it in, just leave the thing outside all day and you'll have it ready to go at night. No hand cranking is required, and the massive battery life means even if you forget to charge it up over the course of a day, you should still have some light to guide you when it gets dark out.

Note that the Pro model with USB only has a few reviews since it's a newer product. However, the original Mpowerd Luci, which doesn't have a USB port, has stellar customer reviews.

