The AmazonBasics 16-piece smartphone repair kit is down to $8.38 on Amazon. The kit normally sells for around $11 or more, and today is only the second time we've seen it drop this low since Black Friday.
Mr. Fix it
AmazonBasics smartphone repair kit
A simple kit designed to save you money both thanks to the deal's price drop and over the long run by fixing the little issues that arise with mobile devices.
$8.38
$11 $3 off
Use the tools in this kit to repair your smartphone, game system, watch, eyeglasses and other small devices. It has a precision aluminum screwdriver with a telescopic handle for an extended reach that's easy to use with one hand thanks to the free-spinning end cap. Other tools include two mini pry bars, an opening pick, a SIM card ejector, and a suction cup. The screwdriver bits fit into tight spots and include bits designed for the iPhone and iPad.
It all fits inside a convenient zippered case and comes with a one-year AmazonBasics warranty. Users give the kit 4 stars based on 147 reviews.
