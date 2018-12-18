Amazon has the 3rd-gen August smart lock on sale for $99.99. This lock averages around $125 and today's discount is only the third time we've seen it drop below $100. The deal is live today only, so add one to your smart home for less while you can.

The August smart lock adds secure, keyless entry to your home. Using your phone you can lock and unlock the door and keep track of who else is using that door. It attaches to the existing deadbolt so you don't have to get rid of the keys you currently have. If you need to give your kids or a guest a way into the house when you're not home, you don't have to hide a key somewhere outside. You can send them a guest access code from the August app. It also has automatic features that can lock when you leave and unlock as you arrive.

If you want to get the most out of the smart lock, it's worth connecting it with an August Wi-Fi Bridge to work with Alexa-enabled devices so you can lock or unlock the door with just your voice.

Users give it 3.8 stars based on almost 400 reviews and it comes with a 1-year warranty.

