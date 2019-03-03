Today only, B&H has the Auray Desktop Headphone Stand available for $11.95. Usually it costs $20 and while there are only a few reviews, they're positive. Shipping is free.

This slim, unobtrusive stand has a stable weighted base and sturdy steel construction. It can hold your over-ear headphones to keep them safe and clear up some space on your desk. The stand won't tip over and your headphones won't slip off. Use it at your home recording desk, your office, or anywhere else you'd like your headphones to be accessible. You could also place it near your video game setup and use it to hold your headset, like the currently-discounted Logitech G430.

