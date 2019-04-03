Amazon has the Choetech Qi Wireless Charging Pad on sale for only $7.91. To get this price, use coupon code VYARO3T3 during checkout to take $4 off its current price. For the last few months, this charger has actually sold for $14.

Top up with ease with this Qi charging pad on your desk or nightstand. Code VYARO3T3 takes the price down to under $8 for a limited time.

There are lots of compatible devices with which this can be used. The iPhone XS and iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, and tons more are all capable of wireless charging.

This super-slim charging pad features an anti-slip rubberized grip, a thin form factor, Qi certification and safeguards against short-circuiting and overheating. Your purchase is backed by an 18-month warranty and existing owners give it 4.1 out of 5 stars based on over 5,500 reviews. Note that this comes with the pad and the cable, but it doesn't include a USB adapter so you may want to add one to your order.

