With everything you can do on a tablet, sometimes you might never want to put it down. Then again, it can get pretty uncomfortable holding up a tablet after a while. Luckily, this Gooseneck Tablet Stand for $13.99 can do the job for you. You'll just need to enter promo code 8PPCPJ69 during checkout to drop its price that low. That'll save you $6 off its regular price, but the real deal here is what you'll be able to accomplish from here on out.

This stand is made of aluminum and magnesium alloy, for a durable and sturdy, yet flexible arm that can twist into various viewing positions. It's suitable for devices from 4 to 10.6 inches wide, so you could fit your phone, a tablet, or even the Nintendo Switch within its grasp. There's a reinforced bolt clamp base which can fit a 3-inch thick countertop or headboard too, which would let you mount the stand to various surfaces in your home.

