Using coupon code LXEN3F2I during checkout, you can pick up this Huanuo monitor stand for just $13.99 at Amazon. This stand normally sells for around $20 and has never had a direct price drop below $15 in the past. The height is adjustable between 2.7 and 5.6 inches, allowing you to find just the right height for your preference and desk. It's made of a sturdy MDF with plastic legs and can hold up to 22 pounds without any issues.

Under the table, there are built-in cable management options, and on the front of it, there's a phone/tablet stand for safekeeping of your devices while you're on the computer. These monitor risers are a great way to bring your laptop up to more of a level height with your external monitors or give it some extra height if your desk sits a bit to low for it. You can easily switch between the various heights by just adding or removing blocks from the legs, and when you don't want to use it at all you can just take it off the desk without needing any tools. It's very well-reviewed at Amazon too, garnering a high rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars based on nearly 400 reviews.

See at Amazon

