The iOttie Easy One Touch QI Wireless Car Mount was built to keep you safe on the road, and today you can pick one up on sale for just $32.87 at Amazon. That'll save you $17 off its regular price, which only rarely sees a discount. It's only dropped this low once before, too. This deal is only good through March 12, meaning you don't have much longer to snag this offer.

This universal phone mount is capable of wirelessly charging QI-compatible devices like the latest Samsung Galaxy S10 and the iPhone XS. It features a telescopic arm that can extend up to eight inches and pivot up to 255 degrees. It also has a built-in USB port so you can charge a second device with it simultaneously. The integrated suction cup can stick to your windshield or your dashboard, giving you some leeway in how it can be placed in your vehicle.

Another great way to improve your rides is with the AmazonBasics Bluetooth Car Kit which lets you start using Bluetooth with your non-Bluetooth car stereo for less than $7.

