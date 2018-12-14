This Choetech Qi-certified wireless charging pad is down to $6.99 with code XML2CEOR on Amazon. The pad normally sells for around $13 without the code. This deal brings it down to a new low, beating a previous deal by $1.

The pad is compatible with any Qi-enabled devices, including the iPhone 8 and X, Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, and others. It has an ETL-certified smart chip that has safeguards to protect against overheating and over charging. It's just 0.3-inches thick. Choetech covers it with a one-year warranty, and users give it 3.9 stars based on more than 5,400 reviews.

