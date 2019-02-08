B&H is offering the Mophie Encore 20100mAh portable power bank for just $27.95 as part of its DealZone promotion. You'd usually pay in the region of $50 for this dual-USB battery pack at Amazon — and way more if you want that limited edition Supreme version — so you can save almost half off in this sale. The price is only good until the weekend is out, so don't miss it. Shipping is free.

The Encore is slim and light with a durable aluminum enclosure. It has enough capacity to charge most smartphones up to 10 times over and having two USB ports means you can help a friend out too. It supports charging speeds up to 15W and has Priority+ that enables pass-through charging while connected to a power source — your device recharges first, and then the Encore recharges itself. There are USB-C and Micro-USB inputs for recharging the power bank.

