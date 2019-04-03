With the Oria 3-in-1 Phone Lens Kit , you can begin taking professional shots in extreme detail no matter what type of phone you have. This kit comes with three separate lens which clip onto your phone's camera to enhance the shots you take, and right now you can grab one for only $6.99 via Amazon when you enter promo code CP19KKOROR during checkout. That'll save you 50% off its regular cost of $14.

Featuring Fish Eye, Wide Angle, and Macro lenses, Oria's Lens Kit at 50% off is a stellar pickup that can help you enhance the shots you take with your smartphone. Just make sure to use code CP19KKOROR during checkout to get in on this offer.

These lenses are designed to help reduce glass flare and ghosting from reflections while the attached clip is constructed of PVC to keep it from scratching or scuffing your device. In the kit are a Fish Eye Lens that has a range of 198 degrees, a Wide Angle Lens that can magnify by 4x, and a 15x Macro Lens with a focal distance of 1/2. You'll also receive a cloth storage bag for the kit so your lenses don't disappear.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.