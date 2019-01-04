The last thing you should be doing while driving is messing around with your phone. It doesn't help that GPS apps can be extremely handy on the road, which is why you need something like Penom's Universal Phone Mount for your car. It clips onto your vehicle's air vent to secure your phone for the ride allowing you to watch the road and the next turn on your preferred Maps app. Normally sold around $9, you can pick yours up for just $5.99 at Amazon when you enter promo code GNFRPHYL during checkout.

This universal phone mount is suitable for phones or other devices from 1.9 inches to 3.7 inches wide, such as the iPhone X. There's a quick release button that makes it easy to remove your phone from its grip, though otherwise it remains secure within its grasp thanks to its high-quality rubber base. That'll ensure the phone doesn't slip despite how bumpy the road becomes. It allows for 360-degree rotation too, allowing you to find just the right viewing angle for your device.

At Amazon, over 100 customers left a review for this mount resulting in a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars. Next, you might want to consider picking up some air fresheners to freshen up your ride for the road. It couldn't hurt.

See at Amazon

