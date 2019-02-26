Amazon has the Penoo Phone Holder available for $11.98, but using code SGJOAKT4 during checkout will drop your total to just $5.99. That's the lowest price in history for this product.

This phone holder is compatible with most modern devices. It installs simply and quickly in your vehicle's air vents. The quick-release button makes it easy to pop your phone on and take it off. The rubberized base keeps your gadget steady, while the full rotation feature provides the optimal viewing angle in either GPS or portrait orientation, making it easy to see your GPS or music. Because obviously you aren't texting and driving, right? Right.

