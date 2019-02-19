The black SoundPEATS Q12 Plus in-ear sweat-resistant Bluetooth headphones are down to $22.49 with code C3O54I2D on Amazon. These headphones have sold for $29.99 since the start of the year and have never had a direct price drop below that.

As the name suggests the Q12 Plus are an improved version of the Q12 headphones. They feature an upgraded chipset offering Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, aptX and aptX Low Latency support, meaning that there is no delay between the audio in your ears and the video on your phone. They also feature 10mm drivers, IPX6 water-resistance, and longer 9-hour battery life — perfect for working out with.

Existing owners rate the Q12 Plus 4.3 out of 5 stars based on over 130 reviews and you get a 12-month warranty with your purchase.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.