Amazon has Sun Joe's SPX3500 Electric Pressure Washer on sale for $159.59 today. At around $60 off its average price, this portable pressure washer is now down to within a dollar of the lowest it's ever been. There are several accessories to go with it that are also discounted in this one-day sale.

This 2300 PSI electric pressure washer can be used to tackle some pretty heavy-duty cleaning tasks, whether it is stubborn dirt, tar, mud, or other caked on gunk and grime. It comes with an adjustable spray wand and a twist nozzle which allows you to easily control the water pressure. Its maximum flow rate is 1.48GPM and its cord length is 35 feet. It also has easy-glide wheels for maximum maneuverability. For the last few months it has sold for between $190 and $210, so today's deal is worth jumping on. Check out the rest of these great deals:

