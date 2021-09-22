What you need to know
- Nintendo Directs feature new information on upcoming games and hardware.
- Nintendo announced a new Nintendo Direct presentation with roughly 40 minutes of content.
- The presentation is premiering on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 3 p.m. PT, or 6 p.m. ET.
Nintendo Directs are presentations held by the company to showcase upcoming games, hardware, and general plans for the company. Nintendo has made a habit of hosting a Nintendo Direct around September, but their silence caused some fans to worry that the pandemic had led to even more delays in their production. However, the company announced in a tweet that the September Direct is happening tomorrow.
Nintendo states that the presentation will be roughly 40 minutes long, and feature new information on games coming to the Nintendo Switch. Fans can tune in at 3 p.m. Pacific Time, or 6 p.m. Eastern Time to watch what happens live. We'll be sure to update this space with all the new information announced. With the announcement of new information on upcoming games and the recent price drop of the base Switch model in Europe, it's safe to say that potential buyers will have more of an incentive to pick up a console this holiday season.
What are you most looking forward to seeing in this presentation? Let us know in the comments below!
