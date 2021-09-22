Nintendo Directs are presentations held by the company to showcase upcoming games, hardware, and general plans for the company. Nintendo has made a habit of hosting a Nintendo Direct around September, but their silence caused some fans to worry that the pandemic had led to even more delays in their production. However, the company announced in a tweet that the September Direct is happening tomorrow.

Tune in 9/23 at 3 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. pic.twitter.com/feHBEKfHPG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 22, 2021

Nintendo states that the presentation will be roughly 40 minutes long, and feature new information on games coming to the Nintendo Switch. Fans can tune in at 3 p.m. Pacific Time, or 6 p.m. Eastern Time to watch what happens live. We'll be sure to update this space with all the new information announced. With the announcement of new information on upcoming games and the recent price drop of the base Switch model in Europe, it's safe to say that potential buyers will have more of an incentive to pick up a console this holiday season.

