I've tested several Tomtoc Nintendo Switch cases over the years and as such I've come to expect a certain level of quality from this company. I won't lie. The first time I saw the G-Sling Bag for Nintendo Switch, it didn't meet my expectations. It lacks the refined look found in Tomtoc's other offerings and looks more like a men's toiletry bag. However, you shouldn't let the external design deceive you. While it might not be the prettiest Nintendo Switch case out there, it offers plenty of space to hold your Switch and a few accessories. I was even able to fit my dock inside without any issues. Plus there's plenty of padding to keep your Switch or Switch OLED and accompanying accessories from getting scratched while in transit.

Tomtoc G-Sling Bag for Nintendo Switch Bottom line: It might not have the best external fashion sense, but the interior holds plenty of room for your Switch and accessories. The hands-free shoulder strap also adds a level of convenience that makes this a great buy for any Switch or Switch OLED owner. The Good Plenty of space for Switch and accessories

Works with Switch and Switch OLED

Convenient shoulder strap

Lots of interior padding

10 cartridge slots

Carrying handle The Bad No hardshell protection

Exterior design is meh $36 at Amazon

Tomtoc G-Sling Bag for Nintendo Switch: Price and availability

Tomtoc's G-Sling Bag for Nintendo Switch has an MSRP of $45.99, but you can often find it selling for $35.99 on Amazon or on Tomtoc's website. It's a little bit on the pricey side. However, the bag does allow you to carry multiple Switch things hands-free, so it can still be worth your purchase. Tomtoc G-Sling Bag for Nintendo Switch: What's good

The interior offers multiple layers of protective padding surrounded by soft fabric. When I first attached the shoulder strap to the bag and slung it over my shoulder I was struck with how comfortable it was to wear. I can adjust the bag quite a bit to have it hang around my waist or low hip. There's a fabric strap at the base of the bag for me to fit my hand through if I want to steady the bag during transit. This also makes it easy to open the bag and rummage around in while on the move. If I'm not wanting to use the shoulder strap, I can hold onto the fabric handle on the backside of the bag for easy carry. The case has a dedicated spot that's perfect for either the original Nintendo Switch or the new Switch OLED. I verified by using both of my Switch consoles in the bag at various points of testing. Initially when I looked inside, I found the strange "W-shaped design" of the padding strange. However, it offers multiple layers of protective padding surrounded by soft fabric to prevent any scratches during transit and that W shape prevents the buttons and joysticks from being smashed. The backside of the bag also has a nice thick layer of padding to soften any accidental blows while moving around.

You strap the Switch into place using an elastic strap with velcro on one end. This also keeps the included Switch cartridge sleeve in place. By the way, the sleeve holds up to 10 Switch games and is very easy to place inside its pocket or pull out using the small fabric loop on top. There's a large open space at the front of the bag that can fit a number of small accessories. I was able to throw in a controller and my charging adapter at one point and I could even swap out the controller for the Switch OLED dock with plenty of room to spare. Zipping the bag shut with the Switch, dock, and adapter inside didn't cause any strain either. This makes the bag feel both compact and spacious at the same time.

There's also a very thin pocket at the front of the bag that pulls open and snaps shut thanks to a magnet. This is only really useful for slipping in a pair of earbuds, some paper, or something else that doesn't take up much room since it gets pretty tight in there when the bigger pouch area is full. Tomtoc G-Sling Bag for Nintendo Switch: What's not good

While the interior is very functional and convenient, the outside of the bag is really rather lackluster and forgettable. If you don't care much for looks then this is a good bag, but if you want something more appealing there are plenty of other options out there. Additionally, this is a canvas and fabric bag and as such it doesn't offer any hardshell protection. That being the case, you'll want to be careful not to put too much pressure on the bag while things are inside. For instance, if you're porting around a Switch dock, exerting pressure on the bag might break the front piece of plastic. Still, if you're careful while traveling and pack things into the bag safely this will provide plenty of protection. Tomtoc G-Sling Bag for Nintendo Switch: Competition

Tomtoc is known for its Ultra Slim Protective Nintendo Switch cases, which don't offer any accessory storage space, but can hold 10 cartridges, and provide the thinnest hardshell case for Switch and Switch OLED we've ever seen. There's even a wrist strap for easy carry. It's a great option for anyone looking for a minimalist Switch case. Meanwhile, PowerA Nintendo Switch cases are perfect for anyone wanting to show off their love for a specific franchise. There are dozens of options to choose from including designs for Zelda, Pokémon, Metroid, Animal Crossing, and more. Plus, these include storage space protected by a zipper and cartridge slots for games. Tomtoc G-Sling Bag for Nintendo Switch: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want something compact-yet-spacious

You want to bring controllers, earbuds, or other accessories with you

You want to tote your Switch and accessories hands-free You shouldn't buy this if... You want a hardshell case

You're looking for something classy

You don't travel with any accessories While it initially gives off the feel of a toiletry bag, there is more to the Tomtoc G-Sling Bag than you might think. There's plenty of padding within to provide protection against scratches and minor bumps. Plus, there's enough room to bring your favorite Switch accessories with you like a controller and earbuds or the dock and charger. Being able to carry it all over your shoulder keeps your hands free so you can feel more comfortable while toting everything around. 4 out of 5 However, since the case has a fabric exterior rather than a hardshell one, it is easier to exert too much pressure on the Switch and accessories while in transit. So, you'll need to make sure not to lean on the bag or stuff it next to other things if you want to keep everything inside safe.