Best accessories for AirTags iMore 2022

So you've got a shiny new AirTag (or several) to track your most precious items, and now you need some kind of AirTag accessory to actually secure the AirTag to the item. Apple offers some nice ones, of course. But you've got lots of other options besides Apple's offerings or just MacGyvering some kind of solution with duct tape. Here are some of the best accessories for AirTags.

What are the best accessories for your AirTags?

Before purchasing an AirTag accessory, you'll want to think about where you'll want to attach it. We recommend CYRILL's AirTag Case with Key Ring if you plan to use it as your keychain. It's not bulky, and it does a good job of protecting your AirTag. You can choose the totally plain, clear TPU look or add some sparkle and color if that's your thing.

If you want to stick the AirTag onto or inside something, the adhesive-backed Moment mounts are a great choice. There are several different models to choose from, but they all stick onto hard surfaces and even soft fabrics, allowing you to stick your AirTag securely inside a clothing item or bag. They also happen to hide the AirTag, so you're not advertising that it's a valuable item.

If you want to attach your AirTag to a bag, suitcase, stroller, or anything else with a handle or strap, look for an accessory with a carabiner clip or a loop like Belkin Secure Holder with Strap.