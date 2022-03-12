Best accessories for AirTags iMore 2022
So you've got a shiny new AirTag (or several) to track your most precious items, and now you need some kind of AirTag accessory to actually secure the AirTag to the item. Apple offers some nice ones, of course. But you've got lots of other options besides Apple's offerings or just MacGyvering some kind of solution with duct tape. Here are some of the best accessories for AirTags.
- Simple: CYRILL AirTag Case with Key Ring
- Apple simplicity: New Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
- Bargain five-pack: Hibucuo 5-Pack Case for AirTags
- Value two-pack: ESR Tag Keychain Silicon Case
- Slim wallet: Snapback Slim Air
- Flower power: Rilixuy AirTag Protective Case (3-pack)
- Lock it down: Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag
- Change the look: dbrand Apple AirTag Grip Case
- Flexible: Belkin Secure Holder with Strap
- Pet security: Chansmart AirTag Holder for Dog Collar (2-pack)
- Glasses keeper: Nomad Glasses Strap for AirTag
- Another Apple option: Apple AirTag Loop
Simple: CYRILL AirTag Case with Key RingStaff Pick
Available in both glitter and plain TPU, this case offers protection (and color if you want it) without a lot of bulk. Pop the AirTag inside and then slip it onto your key ring or anything else you need to track.
Apple simplicity: New Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Apple's simple and elegant aesthetic is on full display here. Snap your AirTag into this keychain; its open design means that Apple logo will be fully visible. Put your keys on the ring for the perfect blend of form and function.
Value two-pack: ESR Tag Keychain Silicon Case
This inexpensive silicone case on a carabiner ring lets you attach your AirTag to just about anything. Just slip the AirTag inside; the Apple logo will still be visible. Choose from a handful of different two-pack color combinations.
Slim wallet: Snapback Slim Air
If you tend to misplace your wallet, you might consider purchasing a good AirTag wallet. The Snapback Slim Air has a designated sleeve for the AirTag and holds up to six cards plus cash. Never lose your wallet again.
Flower power: Rilixuy AirTag Protective Case (3-pack)
Who said your AirTag case has to be a basic solid? Change up the look with a colorful floral design. You get three different floral patterns in the package, and a carabiner clip attaches the AirTag to the items of your choice.
Lock it down: Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag
If you want sturdy protection and secure attachment for your AirTag, Caseology's Vault carrier might just fit the bill for you. This durable case fits on your key ring or bag strap, with a carabiner used to attach it to whatever it is you're looking to keep track of with an AirTag.
Change the look: dbrand Apple AirTag Grip Case
You can always count on dbrand to skin all Apple's products, and the AirTag is no exception. The kit includes an AirTag holder, lanyard, keyring attachment, and skins for the front and back. Choose from a wide variety of colorful skins.
Flexible: Belkin Secure Holder with Strap
The longer strap means you can attach this simple little number to many different things: keychain, purse, bag, suitcase, backpack, stroller, and more. Just snap your AirTag inside, and you're good to go. Choose from four colors.
Pet security: Chansmart AirTag Holder for Dog Collar (2-pack)
While Apple doesn't recommend using AirTags to track pets, this is an option to consider if you're inclined to do it anyway. Slip the AirTag into this case and slide the case onto your pet's collar, so nothing is hanging down that could annoy your pet or end up in its mouth. The no-dangle style is also good for a kid's backpack strap.
Glasses keeper: Nomad Glasses Strap for AirTag
If you tend to lose your glasses or sunglasses, there isn't an obvious way to attach a tracker. Enter Nomad's Glasses Strap for AirTag. Attach the strap to your glasses and pop that AirTag inside.
Another Apple option: Apple AirTag Loop
Apple's least-expensive offering is a polyurethane loop that can attach to any number of items. Choose from four different colors. You can also choose a leather version for a little bit more.
Basic key ring: Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring
Snap your AirTag inside and attach your keys to the ring. The ring is truly designed for keys, but you might be able to slide it onto another very thin item. Choose from four colors.
Tough: Spigen Rugged Armor Apple AirTag Case
If you're looking for something sturdy that won't fall apart on you, check out Spigen's Rugged Armor. This is a great way to protect your AirTag on your hiking gear or luggage, items that might get banged around from time to time.
Resist scratches: AWINNER Protective Film for Airtag (5-pack)
Unfortunately, AirTags get scratched up quite easily. Many of the cases leave the AirTag exposed, and many of us are putting AirTags on keychains or other places where they can get scratched. Keep scratches away with this simple TPU film. Get five for one low price and share with your friends.
Subtle look: Nomad AirTag Leather Keychain
If you don't necessarily want to advertise that you have an AirTag on your keychain, consider the upscale leather keychain from Nomad. Your AirTag is securely hidden inside the vegetable-tanned Horween leather fob. Choose from two colors.
What are the best accessories for your AirTags?
Before purchasing an AirTag accessory, you'll want to think about where you'll want to attach it. We recommend CYRILL's AirTag Case with Key Ring if you plan to use it as your keychain. It's not bulky, and it does a good job of protecting your AirTag. You can choose the totally plain, clear TPU look or add some sparkle and color if that's your thing.
If you want to stick the AirTag onto or inside something, the adhesive-backed Moment mounts are a great choice. There are several different models to choose from, but they all stick onto hard surfaces and even soft fabrics, allowing you to stick your AirTag securely inside a clothing item or bag. They also happen to hide the AirTag, so you're not advertising that it's a valuable item.
If you want to attach your AirTag to a bag, suitcase, stroller, or anything else with a handle or strap, look for an accessory with a carabiner clip or a loop like Belkin Secure Holder with Strap.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Want items you can actually find? Here's a few awesome Find My accessories!
AirTags aren't the only items you can track with the Find My app. Here are the best Best Find My accessories you can get right now.
Automate your home with the best HomeKit smart plugs out there
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug is a great first step in building out your connected home. You can simply plug it in and go. Here's our guide to the best smart plugs for HomeKit.
Show off your sophisticated side with these leather Apple Watch bands
You can get a stylish leather band for your Apple Watch no matter your price point. Here are some options.