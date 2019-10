Updated 10:40 am PT: Gameloft provided Bloomberg with a comment on the story saying Asphalt 9 for Catalyst has been "slightly delayed."

Apple released macOS Catalina this week along with Catalyst. It was supposed to usher in a new era of app porting, but instead it has been a bumpy ride with two major developers already backing out of offering Catalyst apps.

According to Bloomberg, Asphalt 9 and DC Universe—two developers Apple said would headline the Catalyst app catalog during WWDC 2019—have backed out of offering Catalyst apps amid developer concerns. Apple has removed their names from its site.

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith notes that the focus of Catalyst isn't on gaming, so it makes it difficult for developers to port games without the proper features.