Apple Watch bands come in various styles, colors, and price points. Among the newest on the market is the NATO watch band from Urban Armor Gear (UAG). Made from high strength nylon and featuring stainless steel hardware, the NATO joins other watch bands released by UAG over the years, including the Active and Leather.
Is the NATO strap worth your time? It's time to find out.
UAG NATO Apple Watch strap
Available in gray and olive, the NATO watch band is both stylish and rugged. No doubt, it will last well beyond the life of your current Apple Watch model.
Price: $50
Bottom line: Comfortable to a fault, the NATO band is wearable in nearly any situation, except perhaps when swimming. You might frown upon its price, however.
The Good
- Comfortable
- Stainless steel lugs and buckles
- Compatibility
The Bad
- Only two color choices
- Pricey
- Nylon stays wet after swimming
High-quality materials
What is the UAG NATO Apple Watch strap?
The best Apple Watch bands are those that look good and made from durable materials. The NATO strap from UAG features beautifully crafted nylon and high-impact stainless steel lugs and buckles. Available for Apple Watch Series 1 through Series 4 models, the band comes in 44/42 mm and 40/38mm sizes in both gray and so-called olive drab.
Great feel
UAG NATO: What I like
The NATO watch band has been designed and manufactured with dependability in mind. From the uniform stitchings that surround the UAG patch on display below the watch face to the three stainless steel lugs and buckles, this band has a long life ahead of it. This doesn't mean style and comfort have been sacrificed, however.
The double-layered nylon band feels comfortable on the skin. And yet, because it's lightweight, the band is hardly noticeable after a few minutes of wear. Did I mention how much I love those black lugs and buckles?
Avoid the water
UAG NATO: What I don't like
What I like least about this otherwise good watch band is its weak choice of colors. Just gray and olive, UAG? What's wrong with blue, orange, or perhaps red? Also, there's the water factor.
Sure you can wear a nylon watch band in the pool or at the beach. However, I wouldn't recommend it in this case. The UAG NATO band holds water for a while after it's submerged. Over the long-run, going from dry to wet, then back again could cause damage to the band. However, an occasional dip on a warm summer day will probably not harm.
Finally, some might complain about the NATO's price. Yes, it's more expensive than many of the Apple Watch bands that call Amazon home. However, the price compares to official watch bands from Apple and offers similar quality. So yes, it's worth the price.
Long-lasting happiness
UAG NATO: Bottom line
If you're looking for a no-nonsense durable Apple Watch band that you can wear almost everywhere, you should consider the UAG NATO. Made from high-quality materials, the band will stand the test of time and continue to look good at the same time. Still, leave the band at home when you're planning a trip near or in bodies of water. There's no reason to wear a damp watch band.
