Apple Watch bands come in various styles, colors, and price points. Among the newest on the market is the NATO watch band from Urban Armor Gear (UAG). Made from high strength nylon and featuring stainless steel hardware, the NATO joins other watch bands released by UAG over the years, including the Active and Leather. Is the NATO strap worth your time? It's time to find out.

UAG NATO Apple Watch strap Available in gray and olive, the NATO watch band is both stylish and rugged. No doubt, it will last well beyond the life of your current Apple Watch model. Price: $50 Bottom line: Comfortable to a fault, the NATO band is wearable in nearly any situation, except perhaps when swimming. You might frown upon its price, however. See the UAG NATO band at Amazon

The Good Comfortable

Stainless steel lugs and buckles

Compatibility The Bad Only two color choices

Pricey

Nylon stays wet after swimming

High-quality materials What is the UAG NATO Apple Watch strap?

The best Apple Watch bands are those that look good and made from durable materials. The NATO strap from UAG features beautifully crafted nylon and high-impact stainless steel lugs and buckles. Available for Apple Watch Series 1 through Series 4 models, the band comes in 44/42 mm and 40/38mm sizes in both gray and so-called olive drab. Great feel UAG NATO: What I like

The NATO watch band has been designed and manufactured with dependability in mind. From the uniform stitchings that surround the UAG patch on display below the watch face to the three stainless steel lugs and buckles, this band has a long life ahead of it. This doesn't mean style and comfort have been sacrificed, however. The double-layered nylon band feels comfortable on the skin. And yet, because it's lightweight, the band is hardly noticeable after a few minutes of wear. Did I mention how much I love those black lugs and buckles? Avoid the water UAG NATO: What I don't like