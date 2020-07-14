Update, July 14 (8:00 am ET): All mobile providers in the UK will have to remove Huawei gear from their networks by 2027..
What you need to know
- The UK may soon begin phasing out Huawei equipment from its 5G networks.
- An exact timeframe for the removal of existing Huawei equipment, however, hasn't been decided yet.
- In January, Prime Minister Boris Johnson allowed Huawei to help develop the country's next-gen 5G network, although with a 35% cap on involvement.
Earlier this year, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light to Huawei to help build the country's next-generation 5G networks in a limited capacity. According to a new report from Bloomberg, however, the UK is set to begin phasing out Huawei equipment from its 5G networks as soon as this year.
A report prepared by the National Cybersecurity Centre, which is set to be presented to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week, has concluded that Huawei will be forced to use untrusted technology due to the new U.S. sanctions. The latest sanctions, which were announced in May, bar Huawei from using technology that relies on American intellectual property.
Officials in the UK are now reportedly drafting proposals to bar Huawei equipment in the country's 5G networks and have the existing Huawei tech removed by the end of the year. As of now, however, an exact timeframe hasn't been finalized. No date has been set for a cross-government discussion at the National Security Council either.
If the UK does ban Huawei completely and ask networks to replace existing equipment, it could delay the planned upgrade of the nation's telecom networks to "gigabit speeds," which is currently expected to be completed by 2025. It would also significantly increase costs for the country's telecom networks.
Update, July 14 (8:00 am ET) — UK bans use of Huawei 5G equipment
UK Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden today announced that all mobile networks in the country will have to get rid of Huawei 5G equipment by 2027. The UK has also banned networks from purchasing new 5G equipment from the Chinese company after December 31. As per Dowden, the move will delay the upgrade of the nations' telecom networks to 5G by 2-3 years and cost £2 billion. The only UK network that won't be affected by this decision is O2, which doesn't rely on Huawei equipment.
Huawei and ZTE have been designated as national security threats by the FCC
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This timelapse of macOS 10.0 through 10.15 is a nostalgic wonder
The very first version of macOS, or Mac OS X as it was known, arrived almost 20 years ago. This video takes us through every major update the Mac has seen since in one amazing timelapse.
Apple's $500 million batterygate settlement now live, here's how to claim
Eligible users can now apply to receive a cash payment from Apple as part of the $500 million settlement for its part in the iPhone slowdown controversy, 'batterygate'.
Apple says its offices in the US will not fully reopen until at least 2021
According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is planning for its office and many of its retail workers to remain remote for the rest of the year.
Don't worry about dropping your MacBook Pro with these cases
Buying an Apple laptop is a big investment. When you've paid out for a MacBook, you may as well splash out a little more for some decent protection. If you're worried about dings, dents, and cracks in your MacBook Pro, check out these rugged cases.