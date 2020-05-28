What you need to know
- The Japanese cult classic Umihara Kawase will see the next in series in July 2020.
- Umihara Kawase BaZooKa will be released on Nintendo Switch and PS4.
- ININ Games just released the details for standard, Steelbook®, and Collector's Editions.
Umihara Kawase, the cult classic series of platformer games, made waves with Umihara Kawase FRESH! in 2019. This July, the latests in this series, Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! will find its way to the Nintendo Switch and the PS4 and ININ Games has just announced the details for the standard, Steelbook®, and Collector's Editions.
The Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! Steelbook® Edition will feature:
- Manual
- Variant Cover Art
- Collectible Steelbook®
This special Steelbook edition can only be purchased at the Strictly Limited Games Partner Shop and will be limited to 2,500 copies for the Switch and 1,500 copies for the PS4.
The Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! Collector's Edition will feature:
- Manual
- Variant cover art
- Collectible Steelbook®
- Hardcover CE box with magnetic lock
- Original Soundtrack
- Hardcover Art Book
- 4 Stickers
- 2-sided large Poster
- 22 Character Cards
This special Collector's Edition can also only be purchased at the Strictly Limited Games Partner Shop and will be limited to 1,500 copies for the Switch and 700 copies for the PS4.
Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! is a fast paced action game that will feature 22 iconic characters from Japanese cult games, and several modes of play for solo, co-op, and competitive. It is produced by ININ Games, the makers of Bubble Bobble 4 Friends and The Ninja Saviors – Return of the Warriors. The digital version will be available for preorder soon.
