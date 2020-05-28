Umihara Kawase, the cult classic series of platformer games, made waves with Umihara Kawase FRESH! in 2019. This July, the latests in this series, Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! will find its way to the Nintendo Switch and the PS4 and ININ Games has just announced the details for the standard, Steelbook®, and Collector's Editions.

The Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! Steelbook® Edition will feature:

Manual

Variant Cover Art

Collectible Steelbook®

This special Steelbook edition can only be purchased at the Strictly Limited Games Partner Shop and will be limited to 2,500 copies for the Switch and 1,500 copies for the PS4.

The Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! Collector's Edition will feature:

Manual

Variant cover art

Collectible Steelbook®

Hardcover CE box with magnetic lock

Original Soundtrack

Hardcover Art Book

4 Stickers

2-sided large Poster

22 Character Cards

This special Collector's Edition can also only be purchased at the Strictly Limited Games Partner Shop and will be limited to 1,500 copies for the Switch and 700 copies for the PS4.

Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! is a fast paced action game that will feature 22 iconic characters from Japanese cult games, and several modes of play for solo, co-op, and competitive. It is produced by ININ Games, the makers of Bubble Bobble 4 Friends and The Ninja Saviors – Return of the Warriors. The digital version will be available for preorder soon.