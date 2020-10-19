What you need to know
- Apple leaker Ben Geskin has posted unboxing videos of the new iPhones.
- It gives viewers a look at both phones in Blue and Graphite.
- It also shows off the new iPhone packaging.
Ben Geskin has seemingly gotten his hands on the new iPhone 12 in Blue and iPhone 12 Pro in Graphite, posting an unboxing video of each to YouTube. The videos, in addition to showing off the design and finishes of the new iPhones, also shows off the new packaging that each phone comes in.
The first video shows off the new iPhone 12 in its new blue color. Geskin keeps the covering over the screen of the iPhone, but he does turn it on to add weight to its authenticity.
Geskin also unboxed the new iPhone 12 Pro in its new Graphite finish. He doesn't turn the phone on, but you can see the new LiDAR sensor on the camera as well as the new color and design.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are set to hit stores and people's doorsteps starting on Friday, October 23.
