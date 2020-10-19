Ben Geskin has seemingly gotten his hands on the new iPhone 12 in Blue and iPhone 12 Pro in Graphite, posting an unboxing video of each to YouTube. The videos, in addition to showing off the design and finishes of the new iPhones, also shows off the new packaging that each phone comes in.

The first video shows off the new iPhone 12 in its new blue color. Geskin keeps the covering over the screen of the iPhone, but he does turn it on to add weight to its authenticity.