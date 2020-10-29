Unboxing: You think iPhone 12 mini is small? You ain't seen nothing yet

Apple will release its iPhone 12 mini in a couple of weeks and expectations are high. The mini iPhone is something people have wanted for years and now it's almost here. But nobody was expecting it to be this small.

A new unboxing video shows just how small iPhone 12 mini is, with four different colors shown off. In fact, the mini is so small that the person unboxing can fit four of them in their hand at the same time.

Now that's mini! Check out the video in the second tweet below.

The actual iphone 12 mini unboxing pic.twitter.com/g4rfqyeUh6 — Jose 🇵🇦 (@iamnotjp_) October 29, 2020

With a screen so small it's probably a good job you can use Siri and AirPods for hands-free calling, right?

So what do we reckon, folks? Is iPhone 12 mini too small? Will your cat swallow it whole?