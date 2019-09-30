What you need to know

Untitled Goose Game, out now for Mac, PC and Nintendo Switch, has become one of 2019's surprise hits. What's not to love? In the game, players take control of mischievous goose who torments a small town and its residents.

Now, players are immortalizing Untitled Goose Game with memes and fan art that highlight how a cold-hearted goose has a surprising power to bring people together.

This one goes after the "change my mind" meme

Goose goes seagull

Dark Souls meets its match

Agent 47 has some competition

Ellie and Joel's worst nightmare

Remember the chickens

Call of Duty gets roasted

The hero of Hyrule

Fast food crossover

No rules

Even Chrissy Teigen loves it

Many of today's popular games have players take control of the hero. Untitled Goose Game has captured the attention of gamers because there's nobody to rescue or world to save. It's just a belligerent goose wreaking havoc on a sleepy village.

Untitled Goose Game proves being bad has never been so much fun, and these memes are a great way to celebrate one of this year's best titles.

