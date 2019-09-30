What you need to know
- Untitled Goose Game has taken the video game world by storm.
- Now, fans are immortalizing the game with memes and art.
- You can purchase Untitled Goose Game for Nintendo Switch for $15.
Untitled Goose Game, out now for Mac, PC and Nintendo Switch, has become one of 2019's surprise hits. What's not to love? In the game, players take control of mischievous goose who torments a small town and its residents.
Now, players are immortalizing Untitled Goose Game with memes and fan art that highlight how a cold-hearted goose has a surprising power to bring people together.
This one goes after the "change my mind" meme
Getting in on the Goose memes. #untitledgoosegame pic.twitter.com/2NkD6dEXPE— 👾Pretty Random Gaming 👾 (@PrettyRGaming) September 27, 2019
Goose goes seagull
Honkkkkk. #untitledgoosegame pic.twitter.com/KXA72gGAdm— Kimmmieee (@henlo_ko) September 27, 2019
Dark Souls meets its match
"Ahh, hello. Was it you who rang the bell of awakening?" pic.twitter.com/FwPmPKInoY— 🏳️⚧️Lady Alexis🏳️⚧️ #5773 (@StebMcDreb) September 30, 2019
Agent 47 has some competition
You can try and guess which game I played this weekend, and how it felt to play it. Did some fanart inspired by it.#untitled #fanart pic.twitter.com/xF4EFeoJVr— Jeppe Sørensen (@Flaboere) September 23, 2019
Ellie and Joel's worst nightmare
Unsolicited mashup @Naughty_Dog x @house_house_ pic.twitter.com/wVZTdtuDQ0— pandamusk (@pandamusk) September 30, 2019
Remember the chickens
Drew something for fun.😆 pic.twitter.com/MUjKfeidOS— DriverBunny37 (@DriverBunny37) September 22, 2019
Call of Duty gets roasted
Untitled Goose Game is a blast, we need to make more memes with it ! pic.twitter.com/1TG2xs4WnB— Friggan (@CaptFriggan) September 28, 2019
The hero of Hyrule
oh no pic.twitter.com/Jh5lUrJofg— Celsius Game Studios (@celsiusgs) September 26, 2019
Fast food crossover
Ok I saw this and I'm dying. I've been randomly saying Hyönk Hyönk am goose since I saw the first video of @Jack_Septic_Eye playing Untitled goose game 😂 pic.twitter.com/ALGtHSsrRh— AussieMunkeyYT (@YtMunkey) September 30, 2019
No rules
Hey, authority: pic.twitter.com/tHC5xUqtoC— Daniel Kibblesmith @ NYCC AA-A28☃️ (@kibblesmith) September 29, 2019
Even Chrissy Teigen loves it
what is this goose game on switch? I want it. I have to wait til John gets home because he is my adult/guardian and I can't undo it— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 26, 2019
Many of today's popular games have players take control of the hero. Untitled Goose Game has captured the attention of gamers because there's nobody to rescue or world to save. It's just a belligerent goose wreaking havoc on a sleepy village.
Untitled Goose Game proves being bad has never been so much fun, and these memes are a great way to celebrate one of this year's best titles.
Honk honk
Untitled Goose Game
Take control of a belligerent goose and cause as much trouble as you can in one of 2019's most surprising games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.