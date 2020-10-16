Reported by AppleTrack, we are getting some of our first real-world experiences with Apple's new iPhone packaging. A new video from tech YouTuber Rjey shows off an iPhone 11 and, more importantly, the new box that it now comes in.

When Apple announced its new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max phones, it also revealed that it would be removing the power adapter and EarPods from the box. Now, the box of a new iPhone includes the phone itself, a Lightning to USB-C cable, and the usual documentation and sticker.

It was also reported that Apple would be changing the packaging for its entire iPhone lineup, including previous generations like the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE. Rjey purchased an iPhone 11 in (PRODUCT)RED and, sure enough, he received it in Apple's new, more minimal packaging.

In addition to removing the charger and EarPods headphones, it appears that Apple has also reduced the number of stickers that come with an iPhone from two to one.

Rjey compared the size of the new iPhone 11 box to that of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 5S, and you can definitely notice that the removal of the accessories has resulted in a box that takes up much less space. Apple says that the move will result in the environmental equivalent of removing 450,000 cars from the road every year.

Check out the full video, that shows off Apple's new iPhone packaging and what comes inside, below: