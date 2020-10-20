Apple's iPhone 12 Pro will go on sale this coming Friday and some people have already been able to take one for a spin Videographer Andy To is one of those people with the result being a cinematic tour around New York City. In 4K and HDR, no less.

The video, according to To, was recorded in 4K 60FPS / 4K 24 FPS HDR without the use of any external lenses. It was edited in Final Cut Pro and the result is impressive by any measure.

Check it out.