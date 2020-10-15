What you need to know
- Walmart has opened up preorders for the iPad Air 4.
- All colors were opened up for preorder in 64GB and 256GB configurations.
- Multiple colors are already sold out.
Apple is rumored to be opening up preorders for the new iPad Air 4 tomorrow along with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and some of the new MagSafe accessories. It appears that is almost certain now, as Walmart has seemingly jumped the gun and opened up preorders for Apple's new tablet the night before.
As spotted by 9to5Mac, you can now preorder the new iPad Air 4 on Walmart's website with a delivery date of next Friday, October 23. This falls in line with most rumors surrounding its preorder and release date.
The company opened up preorders for all five of the new colors in both 64GB and 256GB configurations. At the time of publishing this article, the Sky Blue, Silver, and Green colors are already completely sold out. The only colors that remain are Space Gray and Rose Gold, with the Rose Gold only available in 64GB. Notably, Walmart seems to be running a sale on the new tablet, taking $40 off.
You can check the iPad Air 4 page on Walmart's website to see if you can grab one. If not, it seems all too likely that Apple is planning to open up its own preorders tomorrow morning along with the new iPhone.
