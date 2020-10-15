Apple is rumored to be opening up preorders for the new iPad Air 4 tomorrow along with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and some of the new MagSafe accessories. It appears that is almost certain now, as Walmart has seemingly jumped the gun and opened up preorders for Apple's new tablet the night before.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, you can now preorder the new iPad Air 4 on Walmart's website with a delivery date of next Friday, October 23. This falls in line with most rumors surrounding its preorder and release date.