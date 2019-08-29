Best answer: Yes! The director's love of Pokémon inspired the main character's partnership with Legion.
- Fight aliens with a living weapon: Astral Chain ($60 at Amazon)
What element of Astral Chain was inspired by Pokémon?
Astral Chain is an action game, so in most regards, it's not an awful lot like Pokémon. However, game director Takahisa Taura has said that one very specific element was inspired by GameFreak's monster-catching and battling game.
In an official tweet promoting the game, Taura revealed that he was a fan of Pokémon and that its themes of fighting alongside monster companions inspired the main character's relationship with its assigned partner, Legion.
Legion isn't as cute and fluffy as a lot of Pokémonv; it's a chimera-like being that can change shape and fight alongside its partner, rather than just stepping in to fight for them. But its partnership with the main character forms a strong bond like that of a Pokémon companion with its trainer.
"In #ASTRALCHAIN, the player summons & fights alongside a Legion," said Taura. "I really love Pokémon, so maybe the idea of calling on another character to fight alongside was greatly influenced by my childhood gaming experiences of growing up alongside my Pokémon."
Are there any other Pokémon-like elements?
Not too many, as the game is very different from a turn-based RPG. But Taura clearly has an affinity for human relationships with animal-like beings.
For one, Astral Chain apparently includes numerous cats and dogs that the player can pick up and interact with, even in a photo mode. So if you love furry animal friends, Astral Chain might be the game for you.
Nintendo has also confirmed via an official tweet that not only is Legion a companion that fights alongside you, but one of its forms, "Beast Legion," takes on the appearance of a mechanical cat. In this form, you can approach it and pet it with the press of the A button.
Taura says there is "no significance in doing so. But please show your Legion some affection."
Save the Ark
Astral Chain
Stop the alien invasion
Play as a pair of twin cops out to save a futuristic city from an alien invasion alongside their shapeshifting companion, Legion, in the latest adventure from PlatinumGames and Nier: Automata's lead designer.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Need some headphones for your Nintendo Switch Lite? Check out these.
What are the best headphones for the Nintendo Switch Lite? Whatever you are looking for, we have the answers.
Protect your Nintendo Switch Lite from damage with ease
Looking to secure your new Nintendo Switch Lite from any damage?
Keep on playing your Nintendo Switch Lite with these battery backups
Want to ensure that you never run out of battery power for your Switch Lite? Get geared up and this will never happen again!