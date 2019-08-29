Best answer: Yes! The director's love of Pokémon inspired the main character's partnership with Legion.

What element of Astral Chain was inspired by Pokémon?

Astral Chain is an action game, so in most regards, it's not an awful lot like Pokémon. However, game director Takahisa Taura has said that one very specific element was inspired by GameFreak's monster-catching and battling game.

In an official tweet promoting the game, Taura revealed that he was a fan of Pokémon and that its themes of fighting alongside monster companions inspired the main character's relationship with its assigned partner, Legion.

Legion isn't as cute and fluffy as a lot of Pokémonv; it's a chimera-like being that can change shape and fight alongside its partner, rather than just stepping in to fight for them. But its partnership with the main character forms a strong bond like that of a Pokémon companion with its trainer.

"In #ASTRALCHAIN, the player summons & fights alongside a Legion," said Taura. "I really love Pokémon, so maybe the idea of calling on another character to fight alongside was greatly influenced by my childhood gaming experiences of growing up alongside my Pokémon."

Are there any other Pokémon-like elements?