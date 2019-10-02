Weather Line is already one of the most loved weather apps on the App Store and now it has a sequel. This isn't just a spit and polish release though, with lots to make the update worthwhile.

At the top of that list is what Weather Line calls Super Forecast. It takes the best sources of radar, forecasting, and rain data and then puts them all into one app. Gone are the days of switching between weather apps just to work out whether it's going to rain in one and check the temperature in another.

Frequent travellers will love the new Travel Assist feature, too. The app will make a better job than ever of working out whether you're at home or on the move. No more having your weather app think your "Home' is two different places!