Apple unveiled the long-expected night mode for the iPhone 11 camera during its event this week. The feature brought the iPhone camera up to par with what we've seen from other Android handsets' night photography.

Since the iPhone 11 isn't launching until September 20, we haven't been able to see exactly how good the new mode is aside from the few examples Apple provided. Well, model and entrepreneur Coco Rocha somehow managed to get her hands on an iPhone 11 Pro Max and tested out the new feature.