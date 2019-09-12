Apple on Tuesday announced a slew of new products, including the brand new iPhone 11 Pro. There's a lot to go over—we have a handy roundup—and a lot of opinions to express. So, what are people saying about Apple's latest iPhone models? Here are some videos from around the internet. Vector Rene Ritchie provides a helpful rundown of what the new iPhone models do — and don't — include. Is the lack of 5G support a big deal? What's with "Pro" naming?

Sara Dietschy Sara Dietschy also provides a helpful rundown of what the new iPhone models offer, paying special attention to the dual-camera iPhone 11.

The Verge The Verge's Dieter Bohn goes hands-on with the iPhone 11 Pro and talks about the new camera UI, which feels like a big upgrade over what's available right now.

UrAvgConsumer What's the difference between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro? UrAvgConsumer's Judner Aura covers the differences and explains why the iPhone 11 is better than you think.

iJustine iJustine takes a deep dive of the new iPhone 11 colors and what color she hopes to see Apple introduce one day.

Wired Wired's Lauren Goode takes a brief look at the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Goode pays special attention to the iPhone 11 Pro Max and what Apple introduced to make the device feel "pro."

Jonathan Morrison Although the new iPhone models look similar to what Apple introduced last year, Jonathan Morrison talks about why some of the big internal changes matter.

CNET What's the deal with Apple introducing two different iPhones this year? CNET compares the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 11 Pro and talks about what you get with your money.

Engadget Do the new iPhone models get as good of battery life as Apple says? Engadget couldn't test out Apple's claims just yet, but it's very eager to spend more time with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

MKBHD Marquess Brownlee spends a lot of time talking about the iPhone 11 Pro's camera and whether or not expectations were met during Apple's event.

EverythingApplePro EverythingApplePro provides a nice recap of Apple's entire event, talking about the new 10.2-inch iPad, Apple Watch Series 5, and iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Austin Evans Austin Evans starts his video out by emphatically pleading with viewers not to purchase the iPhone 11 Pro. Find out why he says that by checking out the entire video.