Pre-ordering on Apple's website is quick and easy.

I've pre-ordered my Apple products from Apple for the last several years, and as a general rule it's fast, it's easy, and I usually get my items on release day. There is never a guarantee, but Apple has the most of any given item. Any reseller only has what Apple gives them to sell. Don't forget to trade in your old iPad while you're on the site.

Prefer to order from your iPhone?

For many people, their primary computer is their iPhone. If that's the case for you, then the Apple Store app is the way to go. On a phone, the Apple Store app is faster than the mobile web site. It's a pretty great app, actually. You can sign up for some Today at Apple sessions while you're in the app.

An alternative website might save you sales tax

B&H is a popular photography and tech website that also has the iPad Air 3 ready to pre-order. An authorized Apple reseller, B&H offers the iPad Air 3 for the same price as Apple. It depends on what you state you live in, but for my state, B&H offers free 2-day shipping and doesn't charge sales tax.

Just show up at the Apple Store on release day

Going to the Apple Store and trying to score an iPad Air 3 on release day isn't the most convenient way to go. But I've definitely done it. I doubt I'll do it anymore at this point in my life since pre-ordering is so much easier. Still, there is nothing like a release day at Apple. There's a special kind of camaraderie, waiting in line with like-minded Apple fans. If you enjoy that unique experience, go for it. You can also bring in your old iPad to trade in while you're there, perhaps it will offset the cost of your new one.