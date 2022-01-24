What you need to know
- WhatsApp has been updated to add support for iOS 15's Focus mode.
- New support for the ability to pause voice message recording has been added.
- The features will be rolling out "over the coming weeks."
One of the most popular messaging apps on the iPhone has received a new update, with WhatsApp version 22.2.75 now available for download from the App Store. The new update adds support for new features, although the release notes do claim they will roll out "over the coming weeks." That means you might need a switch to be flicked on your account before you see them.
The top feature is undoubtedly the addition of support for the iOS 15 Focus mode that has garnered so much attention in recent months. With iOS 15 installed and the new WhatsApp, people will be able to also see group and profile photos alongside notifications, too. The addition of Focus mode support will mean that people can poke through your do-not-disturb wall of silence when needed, for example. The whole Focus mode system is controversial in the way it is much loved by some but generally ignored by others. Many argue it's overly complicated, too.
This latest WhatsApp update also adds support for pausing and then resuming the recording of voice messages. That will be a big deal for people who leave long messages for friends and family and is a welcome addition.
- You can now pause and resume while recording voice messages. Try it out by swiping up to lock a recording, and then tap the "pause" and "resume" buttons.
- Updated iOS 15 notifications include support for Focus mode and displaying group and profile photos alongside notifications.
These features will roll out over the coming weeks. Thanks for using WhatsApp!
Those with WhatsApp installed will be able to download this update now, while everyone else can go and grab it from the App Store. WhatsApp is free and is one of the best iPhone apps at what it does.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Regulator: Apple's Dutch App Store payment climb down doesn't go far enough
Apple has been told that its plans to allow Dutch dating apps to use third-party payment systems don't go far enough and that it could be forced to hand over 50 million euros as a result.
How to get all Green Stars and Stamps in Super Mario 3D World
It can be tricky finding all 380 Green Stars in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, but we're here to help. Don't forget to grab all 85 Stamps along the way as well.
Nintendo recap: Pokémon leaks, Kingdom Hearts coming to Switch, and more
Pokemon Legends: Arceus leaks online, Castlevania NFTs sell for a ton of money, and, oh yeah, Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard. There's even more to discuss on this week's Nintendo recap.
Show off your sophisticated side with these leather Apple Watch bands
You can get a stylish leather band for your Apple Watch no matter your price point. Here are some options.