One of the most popular messaging apps on the iPhone has received a new update, with WhatsApp version 22.2.75 now available for download from the App Store. The new update adds support for new features, although the release notes do claim they will roll out "over the coming weeks." That means you might need a switch to be flicked on your account before you see them.

The top feature is undoubtedly the addition of support for the iOS 15 Focus mode that has garnered so much attention in recent months. With iOS 15 installed and the new WhatsApp, people will be able to also see group and profile photos alongside notifications, too. The addition of Focus mode support will mean that people can poke through your do-not-disturb wall of silence when needed, for example. The whole Focus mode system is controversial in the way it is much loved by some but generally ignored by others. Many argue it's overly complicated, too.

This latest WhatsApp update also adds support for pausing and then resuming the recording of voice messages. That will be a big deal for people who leave long messages for friends and family and is a welcome addition.

You can now pause and resume while recording voice messages. Try it out by swiping up to lock a recording, and then tap the "pause" and "resume" buttons.

Updated iOS 15 notifications include support for Focus mode and displaying group and profile photos alongside notifications. These features will roll out over the coming weeks. Thanks for using WhatsApp!

Those with WhatsApp installed will be able to download this update now, while everyone else can go and grab it from the App Store. WhatsApp is free and is one of the best iPhone apps at what it does.